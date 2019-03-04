Lawmakers, police officials push tougher gun possession bill

Associated Press,

COLUMBIA, S.C (WOLO) – State law enforcement leaders say the state needs to do more to keep guns out of the hands of convicted criminals.

Richland County Sheriff, Leon Lott and Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook were among those supporting the measure.

The proposal would make it illegal for anyone convicted of a crime – punishable by up to a year in prison to have a gun or ammunition.

The current law only prohibits those convicted of violent crimes from having a gun.

Supporters say the law would bring the state into compliance with federal law.

