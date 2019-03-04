Texans place non-exclusive franchise tag on former Gamecock Jadeveon Clowney

The Houston Texans have placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on defensive end/outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney.

The move doesn’t close the door for the Texans to sign the edge rusher to a long-term deal. General manager Brian Gaine says: “Our goal is to continue to work with his representation on a long-term contract. This gives us both an opportunity to continue to do so.”

Houston will offer Clowney, the first overall pick in the 2014 draft, a one-year guaranteed contract for an amount based on position. Because Houston used the non-exclusive tag on Clowney, he can sign immediately or attempt to get an offer sheet from another team. If he is given an offer sheet, the Texans would have the chance to match it.

In that scenario, if the Texans did not match the offer, the new team would have to give up two first-round picks as compensation for taking the franchise player.