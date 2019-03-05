First nationally sponsored NAACP event held in SC since organization’s boycott over Confederate flag

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – For the first time in nearly 20 years the NAACP is holding regional training in South Carolina.

In 2000, the civil rights organization boycotted the state while the Confederate flag flew in front of the State House.

Tuesday’s (3/5) event marked the NAACP’S first nationally sponsored event to be held in South Carolina since the boycott began.

According to its web site, the Civil Rights Advocacy Training Institute instructs local activists on how to do the work of the NAACP in their communities.

