Lexington County EMS worker charged with assaulting a child

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County deputies say a Lexington EMS worker has been charged with assaulting a child he was attempting to restrain while on duty.

Authorities say Scott Ludwig, 44, is charged with third degree assault and battery.

According to investigators, Ludwig hit a 7-year-old student at New Bridge Academy in West Columbia on Friday while trying to restrain him.

Officials say the student was being transported for behavioral issues.

The arrest warrant says the 7-year-old tried to bite Ludwig’s arm before he hit him.

Ludwig is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.