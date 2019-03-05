Lexington County EMS worker charged with assaulting a child

Kenneil Mitchell,

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County deputies say a Lexington EMS worker has been charged with assaulting a child he was attempting to restrain while on duty.

Scott Ludwig. Courtesy: LCSD

Authorities say Scott Ludwig, 44, is charged with third degree assault and battery.

According to investigators, Ludwig hit a 7-year-old student at New Bridge Academy in West Columbia on Friday while trying to restrain him.

Officials say the student was being transported for behavioral issues.

The arrest warrant says the 7-year-old tried to bite Ludwig’s arm before he hit him.

Ludwig is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

Categories: Lexington, Local News, News
Tags:
Share

Related

Law enforment leaders discuss firearms bill
Columbia Fire cleaning up storm damage off Gracern...
One lane is open on I-95 near mile marker 88 after...
Potential 2020 Presidential candidate Sherrod Brow...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android