Mayor Steve Benjamin, Council members excited for new CHA Commissioners

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– There are four new board members on the CHA Board of Commissioners. The Columbia city council announced the four new board members at their meeting. The council had nearly 40 people apply for the positions and city council was pleased with the pool of applicants.

“This is a significant responsibility. Whose visibility has been raised to a new level, so making sure that we get good people, that there’s no room for error is something this council is taking very seriously,” Mayor Steve Benjamin said. Mayor Benjamin said they were looking for thoughtful, smart, talented and qualified people to build the future of affordable, public housing in the Midlands.

“We have citizens here that are deeply committed to making sure that this community is strong and remain strong and lives up to their full potential,” Benjamin said.

Out of the 40 that applied, only 26 were eligible applicants. Council members say this is a big step in the right direction and they’re doing everything they can to move things forward quickly to have a fully running board of commissioners once again.

“We just hope that we made the right decisions moving forward and I really truly believe that CHA is going to be a better place in the future,” Moe Baddourah said.

Council members said they were pleased with the volume and the quality of interviews they had. All of those who were selected had 5 minutes to tell the council why they would be the best for the position and council members say they’re excited about the new board.

“I’m very pleased. I’m very pleased and thrilled and excited at the same time,” Baddourah said.

“I feel very comfortable moving forward that we’ll have all the right people in place to start making decisions,” Benjamin said.

One of those big decisions includes hiring the Executive Director. The current director Gilbert Walker is retiring in June so they will get right on the national hunt for his successor.