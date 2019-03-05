Richland County offers free Shred Days event

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — Gather up all of your private personal documents and take them to be disposed of properly with the help of the Department of Consumer affairs. SCDCA is hosting two events to help area residents keep their unwanted and/or outdated files from getting into the wrong hands.

To shred any of the sensitive documents you’re trying to get rid of organizers say you can bring up to three boxes (copy paper size box), or three bags (kitchen trash bag size) per car. Officials with the Department of Consumer Affairs says you can drive through one of two different locations to have those documents shredded in a safe environment.

On Friday March 8th, 2019 from 10 AM- 1PM you can bring your documents to the following locations:

Shandon Baptist church, 5250 Forest Drive, Columbia, SC

Shred360, 140 Couch Commercial Ct., Irmo, SC

SCDCA is also offering you a chance to take part in two webinars on how to avoid scams. Those webinars take place

Wednesday, March 6th, 12noon to 12PM or Thursday March 7th 12 noon – 12PM

If you would like to register for the Ditch the Pitch webinars you can click on the following link: https://consumer.sc.gov/