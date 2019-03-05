WATCH: Will Muschamp says one running back is standing out this spring

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The Gamecocks continued week two of spring practices Tuesday morning at the Spurrier Indoor Practice Facility, and from the three periods ABC Columbia was able to watch, the offense featured USC’s running backs.

Will Muschamp said this offseason he plans to use multiple backs, the same strategy the Gamecocks have used the last three seasons, but there’s one running back that’s stood out so far.

Mon Denson, Carolina’s season-leading rusher from last season, has been incredibly active in practice.

“I think Mon is having a really good spring,” said Muschamp. “I think he’s gotten vertical with the ball, he gets the ball downhill and runs hard.”

The Gamecocks finished 91st in rushing last season.