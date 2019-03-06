20th Fighter Wing Airman found dead

Sumter, SC (WOLO) — The Shaw Air Force Base is mourning the loss of one of their own this afternoon. According to authorities a 20th Fighter Wing Airman was found dead inside his apartment, which is located off base. Officials say he was found inside the residence around 10AM, but no additional information was released concerning the circumstances surrounding the death.

Col. Derek O’Malley , a 20th FW Commander with the Air Force Base release a brief statement saying: “We are heartbroken by the passing of one of our teammates,…This is a rough day for the Team Shaw family, and losses like this weigh heavily on our hearts and minds. We will grieve this tragedy as a family, and come together to support one another.”

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.