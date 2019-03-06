Advocates gathered in support at the State House to bring awareness to those living with hemophilia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – At the State House advocates gathered in support of those living with hemophilia.

Hemophilia is a bleeding disorder where the blood’s ability to clot is significantly reduced.

Today is National Hemophilia State Advocacy Day – organizers say they are hopeful that they can create more awareness for families coping with the disorder.

For more information, contact Hemophoia of South Carolina or visit their website at www.hemophilia.org