Disability Advocacy Day celebrates 30th year at State House event

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – The words “We are Thirty” was spelled out in shoes on the State House steps Wednesday (3/6) for the 30th annual Disability Advocacy Day.

The organization invited legislators to take part in the event which featured multiple speakers and passed out awards to recognize several advocates.

The event was organized by the South Carolina Partnership of Disability Organizations.