Dress to the 9’s and head back in time to the 50’s

Tyler Ryan learns all about Saturday's CMA Gala

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – Picture it – Columbia, 1950 – a group of art enthusiasts gathered to create the Columbia Art Museum in the building that would eventually become the USC School of Law. Fast forward some 79 years, and the museum has a bigger footprint than ever in the community.

The Museum continues to grow, not only in popularity, but in programming thanks to the support of the Midlands, and events like the annual Gala. According to Committee member Jodi Salter, this year’s Gala will be a trip back in time to the 1950’s and the early years of Columbia Museum of Art. According to Salter, the event will go from “Bossa Nova to Beatnik,” reaching back to a time when “fabulous cocktail parties were the de rigueur.”

Salter pointed out that some of the entertainment includes Mark Rapp and the Root Doctors, along with performances from Marilyn Monroe, Carmen Miranda, and even members of the Rat Pack.

