Kershaw deputies find 3 missing teens safely; person of interest arrested

KERSHAW, S.C. (WOLO) – Kershaw County deputies say they’ve found 3 missing teens safely and arrested a person of interest.

Authorities say William Varnadore, 27, is charged with three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Investigators say Natalie Deese, Kayla Woods, and David Stogner, all 15 years old, were found safe in York County after their vehicle broke down.

According to authorities, the three teens were last seen on Sunday to meet up with Varnadore and travel to Myrtle Beach.

Deputies are investigating this incident.

Natalie Deese. Courtesy: KCSO

Kayla Woods. Courtesy: KCSO

David Stogner. Courtesy: KCSO

William Varnadore. Courtesy: KCSO





