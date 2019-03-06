Senators make changes to South Carolina education overhaul

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – A group of senators has made some significant changes to a proposal to overhaul South Carolina’s education system.

The Senate subcommittee that has spent months reviewing the bill voted Wednesday to remove a proposed Student Bill of Rights and the Zero to Twenty Committee meant to oversee education from pre-kindergarten to technical colleges.

Senate Education Subcommittee Chairman Greg Hembree of Little River says the bill of rights is a good idea, but could open officials to lawsuits by calling them rights.

The items remain in the House version of the bill expected to be debated and approved Wednesday.

The different bills mean if any education overhaul proposal is sent to the governor it likely won’t come until late spring.

