Strawberry farmers in Hopkins preparing to protect crops from freezing temperatures

HOPKINS, S.C. (WOLO) – Temperatures are expected to plummet on Wednesday night and Midlands farmers are working to protect their crops.

ABC Columbia visited the Cottle Strawberry Farm in Hopkins where farmers were seen covering their strawberry plants.

Farmers say freezing temperatures can decimate their harvest.

In South Carolina, strawberry season runs from April to June.