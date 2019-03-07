Baseball Falls to Gardner-Webb In Midweek Contest

COLUMBIA – Gardner-Webb starting pitcher Noah Davis struck out eight in six innings and the Runnin’ Bulldogs scored seven runs in the first four innings, defeating the University of South Carolina baseball team, 10-2, Wednesday afternoon (March 6) at Founders Park.

Davis allowed five hits and no earned runs in the six innings. For the Gamecocks, Hayden Lehman was tagged with the loss, allowing three runs and three hits with two strikeouts in 1.2 innings pitched. Carolina pitching had nine strikeouts on the day, but also walked eight.

Gardner-Webb put up a run in the first on Mitch McLendon’s RBI single up the middle. The Bullodgs then scored three in the second and three in the fourth as Chandler Redmond drove in three in those frames.

Carolina scored a pair of runs in the fourth. Brady Allen singled to start the inning. TJ Hopkins then reached on an error, putting runners on first and second with no one out. Jacob Olson loaded the bases with a single to right and Andrew Eyster brought in a run with a sacrifice fly to right. Jordan Holladay singled to left to score Hopkins. Gardner-Webb put up three runs in the seventh for the final score.

Olson was 3-for-4 on the day with a double. For Gardner-Webb, Taber Mongero and Redmond had three hits apiece.

GAMECHANGER

Gardner-Webb scored three runs in the second inning on two hits and an error. The big hit was Chandler Redmond’s two-run single up the middle.

KEY STAT

Gardner-Webb had 12 hits on the day and put up three three-run innings in the contest.

NOTABLE

Olson now has six multi-hit games this season. He also had three hits on Feb. 16 against Liberty.

There were three wild pitches and three passed balls by the Gamecocks on Wednesday.

This is the final double midweek game set for the Gamecocks this season. Carolina defeated The Citadel 9-0 on Tuesday.

The all-time series is now tied at 2-2.

UP NEXT

South Carolina hosts Valparaiso for a three-game series beginning Friday night (March 8) at 7 p.m. at Founders Park. The game will be streamed on SEC Network +.