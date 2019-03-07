Fatal collision kills two people on I 77 North at mile marker 28

RICHLAND, S.C. (WOLO) – Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision that killed two people Wednesday on I-77.

Troopers say the incident happened around 6:45 p.m. on I-77 North bound at mile marker 28.

According to investigators, the driver and a passenger stopped for traffic on the interstate when another driver hit them from behind.

Authorities say both the driver and passenger died on scene from their injuries.

Highway Patrol says the other driver was hurt and taken to a local hospital.

