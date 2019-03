Gamecocks move game time Friday vs. Valparaiso

COLUMBIA – Due to the forecast of inclement weather for Friday night (March 8) in Columbia, the Gamecock baseball team’s series opener vs. Valparaiso has been moved up to 4 p.m. Dates and times for the rest of the series will remain the same.

Friday, March 8 – 4 p.m.

Saturday, March 9 – 4 p.m.

Sunday, March 10 – 1:30 p.m.