Walmart associates in SC reap more than $4 million in cash bonuses

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – More than 900,000 Walmart U.S. associates will receive a share of nearly $207 million in cash bonuses, as the company experienced more than a 4% sales growth.

Associates will be receiving their bonuses in paychecks on March 7. The associates will be awarded approximately $4.2 million for fourth quarter performance.

“Walmart is investing in associates and creating opportunities for good career growth. Our pay and bonus increases are a way of thanking our people across South Carolina and sharing in success together,” said Sean Real, regional manager of Walmart’s South Carolina stores.

Quarterly bonuses are part of an overall incentive plan designed to reward associates whose stores achieve sales and customer service goals. Both full- and part-time associates are eligible for cash bonuses based on store performance.

For the full fiscal year, Walmart U.S. associates received nearly $800 million in store performance-based bonuses. In South Carolina, associates shared more than $16.4 million in store performance-based bonuses for the full fiscal year.