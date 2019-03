Airport HS students raise money for Camp Kemo

W. Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Raising money with a bang.

Tuesday afternoon students at Airport High School raised money by charging their classmates and teachers five dollars to hit an SUV with a sledgehammer.

The event is part of a fundraiser for Camp Kemo.

Students say its a fun way to get out some of the stress of school.

Some of the other events taking place this week include throwing pies at teachers, a fruit smash, and a food truck rodeo.