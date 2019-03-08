Carolina softball drops SEC-opener to Kentucky

COLUMBIA, S.C. — No. 11 South Carolina softball dropped a 5-0 game to No. 22 Kentucky in the 2019 SEC home opener at Carolina Softball Stadium at Beckham Field on Friday night. The Wildcats used back-to-back scoring frames in the fourth and fifth innings before adding two more in the seventh to secure the victory in the series opener.

Autumn Humes (5-4, 1-0 SEC) earned the victory going seven innings with just two hits and five strikeouts in the complete-game shutout effort.

Kentucky got the first run of the game in the fourth before adding two more in the fifth to take a 3-0 lead through five. Two more Wildcat runs in the seventh proved to be enough as the Gamecocks dropped their first home game of the season.

Mackenzie Boesel and Kennedy Clark posted the two Carolina hits on the night.

Cayla Drotar (6-2 0-1SEC) took the loss in the circle in four innings of work.