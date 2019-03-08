Columbia PD release sketch of man accused of following, trying to sexually assault woman

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia police Department is hoping you can help them get a man accused of attempted sexual assault off the street.

According to authorities, a 19 year old woman claims the suspect followed her from Greystone Boulevard to Gracern Road last Friday night around 8:30. After catching up with her, police say the teen says the man grabbed her against her will and tried to pull down her pants.

The woman was able to escape his hold and run to a nearby business where she called police to report the incident.

Take a good look at the composite sketch that has been released to ABC Columbia News courtesy of SLED. The Suspect is described as a slender black man, with shoulder length dreadlocks, between 20 to 30 years of age.