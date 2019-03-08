Columbia PD searches for woman missing since Monday

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Columbia Police are asking residents to keep their eyes open as they continue searching for a woman they say was last seen Monday Feburary 4th, 2019 .

According to authorities, 56 year old Aeron Young was last seen walking from her Oceola Street home Monday morning. A relative called police and reported her missing after they say she failed to return home. Police say Young is believed to have taken her medicine with her when she left the home, but her husband says leaving the residence for an extended period of time is out of character which has them worried about her well being and safety.

Authorities say young is Asian, about 5 feet tall and weighs around 140 pounds. Young has brown hair and brown eyes and was wearing a black jacket and tan jeans when she left the home earlier this week.

If you have information on her whereabouts, or details ion the case that might be able to help police locate her you’re asked to call Crimestoopers at 1888- CRIME-SC.