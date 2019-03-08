Gamecocks’ SEC streak ends, upset by Arkansas, upset by early exit

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WOLO) – No team has ever won five SEC Women’s Basketball Tournaments in a row. Now, it will take at least five more tourneys championship games for a Southeastern program to challenge the field for that honor.

The four-time defending champion South Carolina Gamecocks were upset by 10-seed Arkansas Friday night 95-89, allowing the Razorbacks to score the most points any SEC foe has posted against a Dawn Staley USC team.

The outcome ends a 12-game win streak at the Conference Tournament for the Gamecocks, the longest in the league’s history.

Two-seed Carolina now waits to learn if they did enough to earn a top four seed in the NCAA Tournament when the field of 64 is announced on Selection Monday, March 18. If so, the Gamecocks will host the first two rounds in Charlotte, playing close to home since Colonial Life Arena will be occupied by the Men’s NCAA Tournament.

Arkansas advances to face three-seed Texas A&M, who held on the beat six-seed Auburn 64-62. Regular season conference champ Mississippi State took out eight-seed Tennessee 83-63, while five-seed Missouri knocked off four-seed Kentucky 70-68 in overtime.