Lexington deputies search for suspects wanted for card fraud and car break-ins

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County deputies say they need your help to find two suspects wanted for card fraud and car break-ins.

Authorities say these two suspects are connected to a series of car break-ins.

Deputies also say they are also connected to fraudulent credit card purchases in Chapin.

If you know where they are, please call the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department at 803-785-8230.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

