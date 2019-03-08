Lexington deputies search for suspects wanted for card fraud and car break-ins
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County deputies say they need your help to find two suspects wanted for card fraud and car break-ins.
Authorities say these two suspects are connected to a series of car break-ins.
Deputies also say they are also connected to fraudulent credit card purchases in Chapin.
If you know where they are, please call the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department at 803-785-8230.
You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.