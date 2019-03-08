Lexington Police search for suspects accused of stealing from cars

Kenneil Mitchell,

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington Police need your help to find suspects accused of stealing from a vehicle.

Purse stolen from car. Courtesy: LPD

Officers say the theft happened on March 1 at 116 West Main Street.

According to investigators, a silver Volvo SUV was seen on video pulling behind a parked vehicle.

Then, the video shows one suspect got out the car, broke into the parked car, stole a purse and drove off with another suspect.

If you know who these suspects are, call Detective Smith with any information at 803-358-7262.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Categories: Lexington, Local News, News
Tags:
Share

Related

Sumter school board chooses Dr. Martin-Knox as new...
AG: Swansea man possessed multiple files of child ...
Sumter man charged with forgery after allegedly us...
Lexington deputies search for suspects wanted for ...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android