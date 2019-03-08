Lexington Police search for suspects accused of stealing from cars

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington Police need your help to find suspects accused of stealing from a vehicle.

Officers say the theft happened on March 1 at 116 West Main Street.

According to investigators, a silver Volvo SUV was seen on video pulling behind a parked vehicle.

Then, the video shows one suspect got out the car, broke into the parked car, stole a purse and drove off with another suspect.

If you know who these suspects are, call Detective Smith with any information at 803-358-7262.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.