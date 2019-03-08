SC’s Darla Moore to fund education center in her hometown

LAKE CITY, S.C. (AP) – Investor and philanthropist Darla Moore is creating an education center in her South Carolina hometown.

News outlets reported Moore is setting up a $25 million center known as The Continuum in Lake City, a city of about 7,000 people about 75 miles (120 kilometers) east of Columbia.

Moore said the center will be a vision for what education could and probably should be. Classes start in August.

The Darla Moore Foundation is working with Francis Marion University in Florence and Florence-Darlington Technical College to create the center.

Moore said in a news release that South Carolina needs a better education system to meet the needs of employers such as Volvo in Ridgeville and Boeing in North Charleston.

Moore is a former president and partner of the investment firm Rainwater Inc.

