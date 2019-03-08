Two gang members caught after running out of their shoes from deputies

KERSHAW, S.C. (WOLO) – Kershaw County deputies have arrested two gang members for stealing and breaking into cars.

Investigators say Kerrion Feagins, 17, and Isaiah Holmes, 18, face charges such as possession of a stolen vehicle, and unlawful possession of pistols.

According to authorities, Feagins and Holmes left in a stolen van from Richland County Thursday morning near Porter Crossroads, prompting a short car chase with deputies.

Officials say both men crashed the car and ran from the scene on foot.

Both suspects said they “ran out of their shoes” while running from authorities.

Deputies say citizens led them to the suspects at a nearby convenient store, and they were later arrested.

Kerrion Feagins. Courtesy: KCSO

Isaiah Holmes. Courtesy: KCSO

Barefoot chase. Courtesy: KCSO



