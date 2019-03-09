Gamecocks drop series to Kentucky

COLUMBIA, S.C. — No. 11 South Carolina softball dropped its first SEC softball series of the season in an 11-2 loss to Kentucky on Saturday at Carolina Softball Stadium at Beckham Field. The Gamecocks tied the game in the second but it wasn’t enough as the Wildcats posted at least one run in six innings to secure the victory.

Kelsey Oh (1-2, 0-1 SEC) took the loss in the circle in her first appearance back since Feb. 8. She went three innings with five hits and four runs.

South Carolina (18-4, 0-2 SEC) looked to take the momentum in the bottom of the second with a run to tie the game at 1-1 after Kentucky scored one in the top of the first. Haley Simpson singled through the right side and a fielding error in the outfield allowed Lauren Stewart to score as the Gamecocks posted their first run of the day.

But it wasn’t enough as the Wildcats added two more in the third and one more in the fourth to take a 4-1 lead. Stewart tripled in the bottom of the fourth to score Kennedy Clark and cut the deficit to 4-2 before Kentucky scored seven unanswered runs over the final three innings to take the series.