Martin proud of seniors, USC securing SEC four-seed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Frank Martin was proud to see his seniors leave their final game at Colonial Life Arena with a win, defeating Georgia 66-46, and securing the four-seed in next week’s SEC Tournament.

Coach also challenged those who critique the Gamecocks’ March Madness resume, putting it up there against the best of the remaining teams on the bubble.

Carolina gets six days to rest on their double bye, playing Friday in the SEC quarterfinals in Nashville.