Pedestrian killed in Sumter County

Alexis Frazier,

SUMTER COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was killed Saturday morning in Sumter County.

The incident happened on US Highway 521 North in Rembert at 1:00a.m.

Sumter County Coroner Robert Baker said Jeremy Qualls, 37, of Springville Rd., Ridgeway, was pronounced dead on scene from injuries he sustained after being struck by a vehicle.

Authorities say Qualls was  walking in the roadway on US Hwy 521 when he was killed.

 An autopsy will be performed at a later date at The Medical University of South Carolina.
 
The Sumter County Coroner’s office along with the South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Categories: Local News, News, Sumter
Share

Related

R. Kelly released from jail after child support pa...
‘Empire’ actor Jussie Smollett hit wit...
First responders on scene of bus vs car crash in G...
Flu season may not have peaked, and there’s ...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android