Pedestrian killed in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was killed Saturday morning in Sumter County.

The incident happened on US Highway 521 North in Rembert at 1:00a.m.

Sumter County Coroner Robert Baker said Jeremy Qualls, 37, of Springville Rd., Ridgeway, was pronounced dead on scene from injuries he sustained after being struck by a vehicle.

Authorities say Qualls was walking in the roadway on US Hwy 521 when he was killed.

An autopsy will be performed at a later date at The Medical University of South Carolina.



The Sumter County Coroner’s office along with the South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.