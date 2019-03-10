Gamecocks swept by Kentucky to open SEC play

COLUMBIA, S.C. – No. 11 South Carolina softball dropped its series finale to No. 22 Kentucky on Sunday in a 5-1 loss at Carolina Softball Stadium at Beckham Field. The Wildcats scored a pair of runs in two innings and added an additional run in the seventh to secure the series sweep.

The Gamecocks looked poised for a comeback in the second as Lauren Stewart launched a home run to cut the Kentucky lead to 2-1 in the bottom frame but it would be the only run the Wildcats allowed.

South Carolina (18-5, 0-3 SEC) finished the day with six hits and a home run but it wasn’t enough to match Kentucky’s five runs on seven hits as the Gamecocks left nine runners on base.

Kentucky’s Meghan Schorman (3-0, 1-0) earned the victory in the circle going 5.1 innings with just one run and two strikeouts. Cayla Drotar (6-3, 0-2) took the loss for the Gamecocks.

Alongside the Stewart home run, the Gamecocks had a bright spot in Kenzi Maguire as she broke the school record for hit by pitches in a career in the bottom of the fifth as she took her 47th career HBP.