Gamecocks swept by Kentucky to open SEC play
COLUMBIA, S.C. – No. 11 South Carolina softball dropped its series finale to No. 22 Kentucky on Sunday in a 5-1 loss at Carolina Softball Stadium at Beckham Field. The Wildcats scored a pair of runs in two innings and added an additional run in the seventh to secure the series sweep.
The Gamecocks looked poised for a comeback in the second as Lauren Stewart launched a home run to cut the Kentucky lead to 2-1 in the bottom frame but it would be the only run the Wildcats allowed.
South Carolina (18-5, 0-3 SEC) finished the day with six hits and a home run but it wasn’t enough to match Kentucky’s five runs on seven hits as the Gamecocks left nine runners on base.
Kentucky’s Meghan Schorman (3-0, 1-0) earned the victory in the circle going 5.1 innings with just one run and two strikeouts. Cayla Drotar (6-3, 0-2) took the loss for the Gamecocks.
Alongside the Stewart home run, the Gamecocks had a bright spot in Kenzi Maguire as she broke the school record for hit by pitches in a career in the bottom of the fifth as she took her 47th career HBP.
Maguire, Mackenzie Boesel, Jana Johns, Kennedy Clark and Stewart finished with hits as Stewart was the long Gamecock to finish with multiple hits in the gamE.