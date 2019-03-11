CPD investigating shooting outside Family Dollar on Monticello

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting outside of the Family Dollar on Monticello Road.

A male victim was shot in the arm and leg.

The male victim doesn’t appear to have life-threatening injuries.

#CPDSCInvestigates A shooting outside of a discount store at 4524 Monticello Rd. Male victim doesn’t appear to have life-threatening injuries. Witnesses advise the incident may have stemmed from an altercation. Updates here when additional info becomes available. pic.twitter.com/3hVnU9cFZ4 — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) March 11, 2019