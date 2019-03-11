Chris Silva earns SEC honor

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gamecock forward Chris Silva has been named the SEC Co-Player of the Week after averaging 23 points and 13.5 rebounds in two Gamecock wins last week. The award is the first weekly honor of Silva’s career. Arkansas’ Daniel Gafford was also named the Co-Player of the Week.

Silva posted his 10th and 11th double-doubles of the season in wins at Texas A&M and vs. Georgia last week. He hit a career high four 3-pointers in Tuesday’s road win at Texas A&M and pulled down a career high 17 rebounds vs. the Aggies. He was also an efficient 8-of-9 from the field in the win.

On Senior Day, Silva posted a game high 24 points, while also collecting 10 rebounds, in the win over Georgia. He was 11-of-16 at the foul line, his fifth game of the season with 10+ makes at the stripe, vs. the Bulldogs, and also matched a career high with three steals.

The wins secured Carolina the No. 4 seed in this week’s SEC Tournament in Nashville. Carolina has now had double-figure SEC victories in three of Silva’s four seasons, posting 11+ wins all three times (11 in 2016, 12 in 2017, 11 in 2019) while also securing a double-bye in the SEC Tournament in those years, as well.