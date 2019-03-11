Dalzell’s Ja Morant staying humble in the spotlight

Mike Gillespie,

Dalzell’s Ja Morant has become an overnight sensation.

The Murray State sophomore had one D1 offer (South Carolina) out of Crestwood High School, but chose the path with much less chance for stardom.

After two seasons, Morant has lead the Racers to back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances, while boosting his NBA Draft stock. The once unknown prospect is now a projected top-three pick in this June’s Draft, but none of the bright lights have minimized his humility.

VIDEO COURTESY: WEHT

Categories: Local Sports, Sports
Share

Related

Tickets punched! Wofford tops UNCG in SoCon title ...
Former Gamecock running back signs with Chicago
Jacob Olson named a National Player of the Week by...
Reed named to All-ACC third team; Thomas to All-De...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android