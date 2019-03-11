Dalzell’s Ja Morant staying humble in the spotlight

Dalzell’s Ja Morant has become an overnight sensation.

The Murray State sophomore had one D1 offer (South Carolina) out of Crestwood High School, but chose the path with much less chance for stardom.

After two seasons, Morant has lead the Racers to back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances, while boosting his NBA Draft stock. The once unknown prospect is now a projected top-three pick in this June’s Draft, but none of the bright lights have minimized his humility.

