Jacob Olson named a National Player of the Week by Collegiate Baseball

TUCSON, Ariz. – Senior Jacob Olson of the Gamecock baseball team has been named a National Player of the Week by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper Monday.

Olson has a tremendous week at the plate for the Gamecocks, hitting .522 with nine RBI, six extra-base hits and multi-hit games in all five contests. He had a walk-off solo home run in the bottom of the ninth to give Carolina a 3-2 win over Valparaiso on Saturday. Olson then had a pair of home runs and drove in five in Sunday’s 12-6 win.

On the season, Olson is hitting .385 with a team-best seven home runs, seven doubles and 20 RBI. He also leads the SEC in total bases (53) and is second in slugging percentage (.815).

This is the second straight week a Gamecock has been named a National Player of the Week. TJ Hopkins earned the honor on March 4 along with the NCBWA Co-Hitter of the Week accolade.

The Gamecocks will head to The Citadel on Tuesday, March 12 at 7 p.m. at Joe Riley Park in Charleston, S.C.