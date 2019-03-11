Lexington Police say email and phone lines restored after technical issues

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington Police say email and phone lines are back up this morning after experiencing technical issues.

Authorities say on Sunday, technical issues affected the Town of Lexington’s phone lines and e-mail.

Police say if you need an officer to respond to a call for service, call 803-359-6260.

But for emergency responses, please call 911.

