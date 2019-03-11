SC jobless rate unchanged at 3.2 percent

Associated Press,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) –  South Carolina’s unemployment rate was unchanged last month at 3.2 percent of the workforce.

The Department of Employment and Workforce said in a news release Monday that the jobless rate was unchanged from December’s figures.

The national unemployment rate was 4 percent.

The agency said the trade, transportation and utilities segments of the economy added the most jobs, with more than 2,600 in January.

The construction segment was down about 800 jobs.

Overall, more than 2.2 million people were working in South Carolina last month.

Bamberg County had the highest unemployment rate at 6.6 percent. Charleston and Lexington counties had the lowest rate at 2.9 percent.

