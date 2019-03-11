SC Severe Weather and Flood Safety Week encourages ways to prepare for increasing storms this spring

COLUMBIA, S.C (WOLO) – Spring is right around the corner and as we’ve already seen, that can mean an increase in severe weather across the state.

On Monday morning, the State Emergency Management Division, the South Carolina National Guard and the National Weather Service held a news conference to remind people to be prepared for severe storms, tornados, and flash floods.

Governor Henry McMaster has declared the week “Severe Weather and Flood Safety Week”.

In addition on Wednesday schools across the state will participate in a tornado drill.