4 charged, 2 facing charges after dispute at Super 8 hotel leads to shooting, deputies say

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) – An ongoing dispute in the back parking lot of a Super 8 hotel turned physical and the firing of shots led two 17-year olds in the hospital, and four of their associates face charges.

The incident happened before 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Cazieh Robinson is in stable condition and Zanaya Billie is in critical condition. Both were initally taken to Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital before being transferred to a Columbia hospital.

Jimmique Frazier, 21 who fired the shots, is charged with two counts of attempted murder.

Jardaisha Clark, 22, and Kelsie Stuckey, 18, are each charged with assault and battery by mob-3rd degree.

Ashley Davis, 19, is charged with assault and battery.

All four were booked on Saturday at the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center. Three of the suspects have since been released.

Robinson and Billie will face assault and battery by mob-3rd degree charges pending their release from medical treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.