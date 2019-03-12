UNITED STATES (WOLO) – Hometown Food Company has announced a voluntary recall on select Pillsbury Unbleached All Purpose Flour products as they may be contaminated with salmonella.

According to USDA, more than 12,185 cases of the flour were distributed through a limited number of retailers including Publix & Winn-Dixie.

USDA officials say the lot codes on the recalled products are 8 292, with a “best if used by” date of April 19, 2020 & 8 293 with a “best if used by” date of April 20, 2020.

Publix released a public statement on the recall saying quote, “These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase for a refund.”