Over 12 thousand cases of Pillsbury flour recalled over salmonella concerns
UNITED STATES (WOLO) – Hometown Food Company has announced a voluntary recall on select Pillsbury Unbleached All Purpose Flour products as they may be contaminated with salmonella.
According to USDA, more than 12,185 cases of the flour were distributed through a limited number of retailers including Publix & Winn-Dixie.
USDA officials say the lot codes on the recalled products are 8 292, with a “best if used by” date of April 19, 2020 & 8 293 with a “best if used by” date of April 20, 2020.
Publix released a public statement on the recall saying quote, “These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase for a refund.”
#RecallAlert: Hometown Food Company announces voluntary recall on select Pillsbury Unbleached All Purpose Flour products because they may be contaminated with Salmonella. The flour products were sold through a limited number of retailers including Publix & Winn-Dixie. Do not eat. pic.twitter.com/Zv6fv61C8w
— USDA Food Safety (@USDAFoodSafety) March 11, 2019