SC 4-H program visits State House for annual legislative day to speak with lawmakers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Kids from the South Carolina 4-H program stopped by at the State House on Tuesday for their annual legislative day.

According to its website, 4-H is a nationwide mentoring program that allow kids to participate in areas like health, science, agriculture and civics.

Members we spoke with say they hope state lawmakers share some of their same values.

4-H in South Carolina is made possible through the Clemson Cooperative Extension.

For more information about 4-H in South Carolina, visit the website at https://4-h.org/