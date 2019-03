Suspect wanted for using stolen credit card in Lexington

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County deputies need your help to find a man accused of fraudulently using a stolen credit card.

Investigators need to identify the man seen in the video, as he’s accused of using a stolen card to buy multiple items.

If you know who he is, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.