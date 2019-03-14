$1.5 Billion jackpot winner describes the moment she found out, updates plans

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– The attorney representing the $1.5 billion jackpot winner has released more details surrounding the what happened since she realized she won and her plans for the winnings.

The winner, a South Carolinian who has chosen to remain anonymous, was visiting Greenville and chose to take the scenic route through Simpsonville.

Her attorney says the sign for the large jackpot at the KC Mart caught her eye and without thinking she had a chance to win she purchased a ticket.

The morning after the drawing the winner says she stared at the winning ticket for what felt like hours followed by jumping and screams of joy.

The winner says she spent time researching professionals to help her manage her newfound wealth which is why it took so long for her to come forward to claim the prize.

She adds that she understands that her good fortune carries tremendous social responsibility.

Among the charities she plans to make charitable donations; the Ronald McDonald House of Columbia, the One SC Fund for hurricane relief, In the Middle of Columbia, the City of Simpsonville Art Center, and the Alabama Red Cross Tornado Relief Fund.