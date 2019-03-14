AJ Lawson expected back against Auburn Friday

Mike Gillespie,

NASHVILLE, TENN. – When the Gamecocks face Auburn Friday afternoon in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals, a familiar face will be back on the court.

AJ Lawson, USC’s second-leading scorer who’s been out since Feb. 26 with an ankle sprain, will play against the Tigers Friday. But the question is how much?

Lawson hasn’t played a game in over two weeks, so fatigue is a major factor with his playing time.

The Gamecocks look for their first semifinal berth in the event since 2006.

Categories: Local Sports, Sports, USC Gamecocks
Share

Related

Columbia’s Mack, Irmo’s Shuler shine i...
Some of Clemson defensive linemen workout for NFL ...
Former Gamecock wideout signs with Patriots
Out of the ACC Tourney, Clemson waits for Selectio...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android