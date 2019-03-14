AJ Lawson expected back against Auburn Friday

NASHVILLE, TENN. – When the Gamecocks face Auburn Friday afternoon in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals, a familiar face will be back on the court.

AJ Lawson, USC’s second-leading scorer who’s been out since Feb. 26 with an ankle sprain, will play against the Tigers Friday. But the question is how much?

Lawson hasn’t played a game in over two weeks, so fatigue is a major factor with his playing time.

The Gamecocks look for their first semifinal berth in the event since 2006.