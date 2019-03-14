Former Gamecock wideout signs with Patriots

According to the NFL Network Thursday, a former Gamecock wide receiver is set to join the Super Bowl Champs.

Bruce Ellington signed a one-year deal with the Patriots.

Ellington was selected by the 49ers in the fourth-round of the NFL Draft before playing with Houston and Detroit last season, tallying 31 receptions for 224 yards and one touchdown.

The Carolina great could also return punts for New England this year after the team let go of Cordarrelle Patterson.

Photo courtesy: AP

