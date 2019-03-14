No. 22 Gamecocks start SEC play against No. 8 Georgia Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Gamecock baseball team opens Southeastern Conference play this weekend, hosting No. 8 Georgia for a three-game series beginning Friday night (March 15) at 7 p.m. at Founders Park. Game two will take place Saturday afternoon (March 16) at 4 p.m. with the series finale Sunday afternoon (March 17) at 1:30 p.m.

All three games will be streamed on SEC Network + with Burch Antley and Kip Bouknight on the call. All games will be broadcast on The Game 107.5 FM with Derek Scott , Tommy Moody and Brad Muller on the call.

Carolina, winners of four straight contests, is coming off a 10-9 win at The Citadel on Tuesday night as Luke Berryhill drove in four runs, the Gamecocks scored seven runs in the first two innings and hung on for the one-run win.