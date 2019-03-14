No. 22 Gamecocks start SEC play against No. 8 Georgia Friday
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Gamecock baseball team opens Southeastern Conference play this weekend, hosting No. 8 Georgia for a three-game series beginning Friday night (March 15) at 7 p.m. at Founders Park. Game two will take place Saturday afternoon (March 16) at 4 p.m. with the series finale Sunday afternoon (March 17) at 1:30 p.m.
All three games will be streamed on SEC Network + with Burch Antley and Kip Bouknight on the call. All games will be broadcast on The Game 107.5 FM with Derek Scott, Tommy Moody and Brad Muller on the call.
Carolina, winners of four straight contests, is coming off a 10-9 win at The Citadel on Tuesday night as Luke Berryhill drove in four runs, the Gamecocks scored seven runs in the first two innings and hung on for the one-run win.