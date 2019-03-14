Richland County deputies searching for man wanted for shoplifting, burglary incident

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a suspect wanted on charges for strong arm robbery and burglary.

On February 2, deputies responded to the Walmart at 10060 Two Notch Road to a report of shoplifting and simple assault case.

A Walmart employee told the deputies that she spotted Mell [sic] Johnson III removing the security sensors off a 58-inch TV and heading for the door without paying.

Johnson was confronted by a Walmart employee about paying for the TV, Johnson struck another with the shopping cart as he made his way out of the store.

The Walmart employee landed on her elbow when she was knocked down.

Also on March 8, Johnson committed a violent second-degree burglary when he broke into the Life Destiny Church on the 3600 block of Pine Belt Road around 6 p.m. with the intent to steal from the church.

According to jail records, Johnson has been arrested more than a dozen times.

Johnson is considered very dangerous. Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.