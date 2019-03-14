Richland deputies search for three burglary suspects

RICHLAND, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County deputies need your help to find three suspects wanted for burglary.

Authorities say between March 6 & 13, four businesses were burglarized by the suspects.

According to investigators, the suspects broke the glass to the front doors of the businesses and stole beer and cigarettes, while the third suspect loaded up the items.

Deputies released a list below of the places the suspects robbed:

3/6- 7925 Wilson Blvd- Dollar General

3/7- 7301 Parklane Road- BP Gas Station

3/10- 4798 Hardscrabble Road- Family Dollar

3/13- 4520 Hardscrabble Road- Walgreens

If you know who these men are, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Burglary suspect. Courtesy: RCSD

Burglary suspect. Courtesy: RCSD

Burglary suspect. Courtesy: RCSD

Burglary suspect. Courtesy: RCSD





