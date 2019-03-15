Columbia PD arrests DUI suspect accused of injuring motorcyclist, fire recruit

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department has arrested 35 year old Kenneth Smith and charged him with felony DUI in connection with a January traffic crash that landed both the driver and one of two people police say he hit in the hospital.

Authorities say the incident took place along I-77 and Bluff Road. Officials say the 25 year old victim was at a stop light on a motorcycle when he was struck from behind by a car, throwing the victim off of his bike, and across the road resulting in a serious leg injury. Police say Smith also struck a Ford F-550 causing minor injuries to that driver, a recruit for Columbia Fire.

After finding the injured motorcycle victim, officials say the responding officer immediately tied a tourniquet to the victim’s leg to stop blood loss until EMS arrived. A fast acting move medical personnel at an area hospital say saved the victim’s life.