Sections

WOLO

Columbia PD arrests DUI suspect accused of injuring motorcyclist, fire recruit

Rochelle Dean,

(Photo: CPD)

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department has arrested 35 year old Kenneth Smith and charged him with felony DUI in connection with a January traffic crash that landed both the driver and one of two people police say he hit in the hospital.

Authorities say the incident took place along I-77 and Bluff Road.  Officials  say the 25 year old victim was at a stop light on a motorcycle when he was struck from behind by a car, throwing the victim off of his bike, and across the road resulting in a serious leg injury.  Police say Smith also struck a Ford F-550 causing minor injuries to that driver, a recruit for Columbia Fire.

After finding the injured motorcycle victim, officials say  the responding  officer immediately tied a tourniquet to the victim’s leg to stop blood loss until EMS arrived. A fast acting move medical personnel at an area hospital say saved the victim’s life.

Smith is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

 

 

Categories: Local News, Richland
Share

Related

Palmetto Pride unveils art mural to show efforts i...
5 things to know ahead of March Madness games comi...
6th tornado confirmed during damaging March 3rd st...
Free rides available for St. Patrick’s Day r...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Simple Share ButtonsShare
Simple Share Buttons