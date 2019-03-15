Frank Martin on postseason hopes: “We didn’t win enough to be in the NCAA Tournament”

NASHVILLE (WOLO) — Frank Martin was as candid as he could be after USC’s loss to Auburn in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals Friday afternoon in Nashville.

“We didn’t win enough to get into the NCAA Tournament,” he said.

Entering this week, the Gamecocks needed at least two wins, if now a win in the SEC Championship game, for an NCAA Tournament berth, but after USC’s loss Friday, those chances are slim.

“We just didn’t do enough early in the year to get in,” said Martin.

The Gamecocks could still make a postseason tournament. Martin said his team would play in the NIT if given the opportunity. The NIT selection show is this Sunday.